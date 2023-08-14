Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, a growth of 43.7% from the July 15th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:KBWR traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.36. 7,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,489. Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $37.49 and a 1 year high of $63.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.17 million, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.3686 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 198.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 17,597 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 21.2% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 35,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,196 shares during the period.

The Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (KBWR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Regional Banking index, a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on regional banking firms in the US. KBWR was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

