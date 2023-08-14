Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Acquired by Spectrum Asset Management Inc.

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,600,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305,511 shares during the quarter. Invesco Preferred ETF comprises approximately 23.1% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.63% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $29,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,289,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,499,000 after purchasing an additional 6,997,799 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 314.8% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Advisors LLC now owns 5,278,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,601,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006,236 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $22,149,000. ACT Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $14,591,000. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $12,555,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX remained flat at $11.25 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 388,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,175,519. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.55. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $13.26.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

