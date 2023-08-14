Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) Sets New 1-Year High at $44.63

Shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.63 and last traded at $44.58, with a volume of 1885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.43.

Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.11.

Get Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF by 263.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF by 3,931.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 7,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF by 511.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 9,525 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.