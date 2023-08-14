Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 365,100 shares, a drop of 29.2% from the July 15th total of 515,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VVR traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.92. 444,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,942. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $4.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.80.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.039 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.94%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Senior Income Trust

Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,657,261 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $48,477,000 after buying an additional 1,597,466 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 7,400,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,342,000 after acquiring an additional 797,404 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,004,429 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,337,000 after purchasing an additional 622,664 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 6.6% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,976,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,459,000 after purchasing an additional 185,540 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,299,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,809,000 after purchasing an additional 671,856 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

