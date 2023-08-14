Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 365,100 shares, a drop of 29.2% from the July 15th total of 515,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of NYSE:VVR traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.92. 444,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,942. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $4.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.80.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.039 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.94%.
Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
