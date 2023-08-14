Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Acquired by Silicon Valley Capital Partners

Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 721.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,645 shares during the quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $608,296,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,953,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,098,000 after buying an additional 473,078 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,362,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,928,000 after buying an additional 75,518 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the first quarter valued at $99,783,000. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,802,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,301,000 after acquiring an additional 41,612 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SPHQ stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.49. 351,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,106. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $39.18 and a 52-week high of $52.48. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.50 and a 200 day moving average of $48.08.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.