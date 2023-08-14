Investors Purchase High Volume of Telesat Call Options (NASDAQ:TSAT)

Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 1,843 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,329% compared to the typical daily volume of 129 call options.
NASDAQ TSAT traded up $0.99 on Monday, hitting $13.96. 3,630,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,595. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 9.61 and a quick ratio of 9.61. Telesat has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The company has a market capitalization of $178.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 2.13.
Telesat (NASDAQ:TSAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telesat had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $135.65 million during the quarter.
Telesat Corporation, a satellite operator, provides mission-critical communications solutions to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers worldwide. The company’s satellite-based services allow direct-to-home (DTH) service providers to deliver television programming, audio, and information channels directly to customers’ homes; and enables broadcasters, cable networks, and DTH service providers to transmit television programming services.
