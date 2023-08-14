Investors Purchase High Volume of Telesat Call Options (NASDAQ:TSAT)

Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 1,843 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,329% compared to the typical daily volume of 129 call options.

Telesat Trading Up 7.6 %

NASDAQ TSAT traded up $0.99 on Monday, hitting $13.96. 3,630,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,595. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 9.61 and a quick ratio of 9.61. Telesat has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The company has a market capitalization of $178.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 2.13.

Telesat (NASDAQ:TSAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telesat had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $135.65 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telesat

Telesat Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telesat during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telesat during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Telesat by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Telesat during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Telesat by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 25,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 7,593 shares in the last quarter.

Telesat Corporation, a satellite operator, provides mission-critical communications solutions to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers worldwide. The company’s satellite-based services allow direct-to-home (DTH) service providers to deliver television programming, audio, and information channels directly to customers’ homes; and enables broadcasters, cable networks, and DTH service providers to transmit television programming services.

