IPG Photonics’ (IPGP) Buy Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Benchmark in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $134.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Benchmark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.77% from the stock’s previous close.

IPGP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on IPG Photonics from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Raymond James raised shares of IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.83.

NASDAQ:IPGP traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $102.47. 87,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,547. IPG Photonics has a 12-month low of $79.88 and a 12-month high of $141.85. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 48.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.21.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $339.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.78 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $129,446.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,848.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $129,446.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,848.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.90, for a total transaction of $906,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,336,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,319,705.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,291 shares of company stock worth $5,393,968. 33.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 105.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 59.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

