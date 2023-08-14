iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Bought by Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC

Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up 0.5% of Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 240.4% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

IGSB stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.02. 2,074,397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,048,286. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.36. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $51.06.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1384 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

