iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Lifted by SWS Partners

SWS Partners grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,585 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 6.1% of SWS Partners’ holdings, making the stock its largest holding. SWS Partners’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 7,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,559,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 238,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,040,000 after acquiring an additional 66,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,834,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,055,000 after acquiring an additional 112,278 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $449.30. The company had a trading volume of 872,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,082,313. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $461.88. The company has a market cap of $347.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $445.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $421.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.