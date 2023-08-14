iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Nelson Capital Management LLC

Nelson Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,305 shares during the period. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $43,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $447.52. The company had a trading volume of 461,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,079,300. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $461.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $445.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $421.88. The firm has a market cap of $346.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

