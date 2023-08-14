iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Circle Wealth Management LLC

Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 31,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 61,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 101,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,632,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $100.79. The stock had a trading volume of 448,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,972,916. The company has a market capitalization of $70.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.48. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

