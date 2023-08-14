iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Short Interest Up 70.0% in July

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 125,300 shares, an increase of 70.0% from the July 15th total of 73,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 410,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ IUSG traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $97.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,802. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $76.95 and a 1-year high of $101.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.43 and its 200 day moving average is $92.32. The firm has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.2197 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 68,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,683,000 after acquiring an additional 5,913 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 137.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 441,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,086,000 after acquiring an additional 6,834 shares during the period. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

