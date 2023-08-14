iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Short Interest Up 70.0% in July

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 125,300 shares, an increase of 70.0% from the July 15th total of 73,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 410,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ IUSG traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $97.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,802. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $76.95 and a 1-year high of $101.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.43 and its 200 day moving average is $92.32. The firm has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.2197 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Stories
