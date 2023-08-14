iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Shares Acquired by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 718,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Energy ETF comprises about 1.0% of Wade G W & Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Wade G W & Inc. owned 1.50% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $27,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 97,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,060,000. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $15,732,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 120,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,690,000 after buying an additional 12,748 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IXC traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.08. The company had a trading volume of 135,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,730. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.04. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $31.91 and a 1 year high of $42.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

