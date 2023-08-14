iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,635,609 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 161% from the previous session’s volume of 626,333 shares.The stock last traded at $22.91 and had previously closed at $23.08.

iShares Global REIT ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.21.

Institutional Trading of iShares Global REIT ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REET. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,689,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,625,000 after buying an additional 33,152 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,176,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,562,000 after buying an additional 207,716 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,245,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,170,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,634,000 after buying an additional 176,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,372,000.

About iShares Global REIT ETF

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

