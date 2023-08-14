iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Purchased by Allen Investment Management LLC

Allen Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 128.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,491 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 74.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ACWX stock traded down $0.29 on Monday, reaching $48.88. 517,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,496,726. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $38.81 and a twelve month high of $51.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.14.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.7978 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.