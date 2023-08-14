iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $49.03

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $49.03 and last traded at $49.40, with a volume of 1505598 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.71.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.37 and its 200 day moving average is $49.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 33,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 97,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,757,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.7% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,699,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,132,000 after buying an additional 324,342 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $525,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

