iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 23,139 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the previous session’s volume of 76,158 shares.The stock last traded at $65.06 and had previously closed at $65.80.
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $529.09 million, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.99.
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.3143 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (EEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Asia Custom Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Asian emerging markets firms. EEMA was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
