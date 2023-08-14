iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 23,139 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the previous session’s volume of 76,158 shares.The stock last traded at $65.06 and had previously closed at $65.80.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $529.09 million, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.99.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.3143 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EEMA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,868,000 after purchasing an additional 21,846 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,760,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 26,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $711,000.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (EEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Asia Custom Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Asian emerging markets firms. EEMA was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

