iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $34.89

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.89 and last traded at $34.88, with a volume of 61093 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.98.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $821.42 million, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Global Investments increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 231,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,044,000 after acquiring an additional 52,791 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 35,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $499,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $364,000.

About iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (SMMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US-listed small capitalization stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio, subject to constraints. SMMV was launched on Sep 7, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

