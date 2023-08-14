iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp cut its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 131.7% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $273.49. The company had a trading volume of 106,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,941. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $202.05 and a 1-year high of $286.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $274.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.79. The firm has a market cap of $69.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

