iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Purchased by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. owned 0.13% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $11,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stegner Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Stegner Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $240.60. 232,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,067. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $201.72 and a twelve month high of $255.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.33.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

