iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Mycio Wealth Partners LLC

Mycio Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.0% of Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 40,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 257.8% during the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 21,050 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $198,000. White Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 18,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 844,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,053,000 after acquiring an additional 64,457 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWR traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.50. 183,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,130,365. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.05. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.73 and a fifty-two week high of $76.21. The company has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

