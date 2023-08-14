iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a decrease of 37.2% from the July 15th total of 1,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,119,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Semiconductor ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOXX. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 148.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after buying an additional 6,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ SOXX traded up $12.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $499.36. 901,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,044,306. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $287.82 and a one year high of $536.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $506.85 and a 200-day moving average of $455.51.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.6507 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%.

(Get Free Report)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.