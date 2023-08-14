iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) is Warwick Investment Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Warwick Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 6.2% of Warwick Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Warwick Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $14,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 29.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 143,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,780,000 after acquiring an additional 32,286 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 27,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 72.5% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.5% in the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of IVE stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $162.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,708. The company has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.60 and a 200-day moving average of $155.19. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.33 and a 52 week high of $167.62.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
