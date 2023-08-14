iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $98.09

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $98.09 and last traded at $97.75, with a volume of 80444 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $98.37.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.82. The company has a market capitalization of $708.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.62.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IEO. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 37.7% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the first quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the third quarter valued at $257,000.

About iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index).

