Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) Stock Position Lifted by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 762,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for about 4.1% of SPC Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $35,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,642.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 955.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter worth $97,000.

NYSEARCA JMBS traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.57. The company had a trading volume of 11,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,241. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.53 and its 200-day moving average is $46.01. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $43.31 and a one year high of $49.03.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.1746 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

