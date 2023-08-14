Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after TheStreet upgraded the stock from a c rating to a b- rating. The stock traded as high as $12.32 and last traded at $12.31, with a volume of 303727 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.05.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Janus International Group from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Janus International Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Janus International Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.83.

Get Janus International Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Janus International Group

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janus International Group

In related news, Director Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. sold 7,711,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $70,098,634.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 348,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,919.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 42.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Janus International Group by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,605,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194,348 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,080,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Janus International Group by 27.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,659,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,253 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 357.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,137,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,271,000 after acquiring an additional 888,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in Janus International Group by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 6,328,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,249,000 after buying an additional 798,548 shares in the last quarter. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Janus International Group Stock Up 1.9 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.09. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $270.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.49 million. Janus International Group had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 33.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Janus International Group

(Get Free Report)

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Janus International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.