Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Short Interest Update

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,000 shares, a growth of 71.4% from the July 15th total of 35,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Separately, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Japan Tobacco from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.
Japan Tobacco Inc, a tobacco company, manufactures and sells tobacco products, pharmaceuticals, and processed foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Tobacco Business, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. It offers tobacco products, such as cigarettes, heat-not-burn tobacco products, E-vapor products, fine cut tobacco products, cigars, pipes, smokeless tobacco products, and hookah and kretek products.
