Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (JMHLY) to Issue Dividend of $0.55 on October 18th

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share on Wednesday, October 18th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th.
Jardine Matheson Stock Performance
Shares of JMHLY stock opened at $48.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Jardine Matheson has a 52 week low of $45.01 and a 52 week high of $58.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.78.
About Jardine Matheson
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Jardine Matheson
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- As Exxon Mobil Consolidates, Is A New Rally Bubbling Up?
- How to Invest in Toy Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
Receive News & Ratings for Jardine Matheson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jardine Matheson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.