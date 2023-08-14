Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $4.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 210.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.37.

Get Jasper Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Jasper Therapeutics

Jasper Therapeutics Trading Down 7.2 %

NASDAQ:JSPR traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.29. The stock had a trading volume of 171,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,194. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $142.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.88. Jasper Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $3.80.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts predict that Jasper Therapeutics will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jasper Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JSPR. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Jasper Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Jasper Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Jasper Therapeutics by 3,294.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 188,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 182,487 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Jasper Therapeutics by 3.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,102,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 112,913 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Jasper Therapeutics by 10.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 530,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 49,559 shares during the period.

Jasper Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic agents for diseases, such as chronic spontaneous urticaria, lower to intermediate risk myelodysplastic syndrome, and novel conditioning regimens for stem cell transplantation and ex-vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside of the body prior to transplantation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jasper Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jasper Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.