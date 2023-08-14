Jessica A. Kirstine Purchases 1,150 Shares of Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Stock

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) Director Jessica A. Kirstine purchased 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$9.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,350.00.

Shares of TOT stock traded up C$0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$9.39. The stock had a trading volume of 145,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,924. Total Energy Services Inc. has a one year low of C$6.12 and a one year high of C$10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$378.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.02.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C$0.18. Total Energy Services had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of C$228.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$221.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Total Energy Services Inc. will post 1.5821372 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Total Energy Services’s payout ratio is currently 23.36%.

TOT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ATB Capital decreased their price target on Total Energy Services from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Total Energy Services from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday.

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

