John A. Bartholdson Purchases 111,848 Shares of Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) Stock

Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) Director John A. Bartholdson acquired 111,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $499,960.56. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,768,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,256,692.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Bioventus Price Performance

BVS traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.74. The stock had a trading volume of 447,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,567. The company has a market cap of $371.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.30 and a 200 day moving average of $2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.46. Bioventus Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $9.14.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $119.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.34 million. Bioventus had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 55.42%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bioventus Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Craig Hallum raised Bioventus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Institutional Trading of Bioventus

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 11.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 91,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 9,565 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 15.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 1,845.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 57.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 6,917 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

About Bioventus

Bioventus Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical joint pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products.

