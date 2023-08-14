John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) Position Lessened by Columbia Advisory Partners LLC

Columbia Advisory Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Free Report) by 76.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,045 shares during the period. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Columbia Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC owned about 0.42% of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF worth $3,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JHML. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 263.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 4,749 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1,008.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 350,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,086,000 after buying an additional 16,827 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 22.4% during the first quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 26,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Price Performance

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF stock opened at $55.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $775.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.74. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a one year low of $44.55 and a one year high of $56.87.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Dividend Announcement

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a $0.3519 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of largest 800 US firms, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHML was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

