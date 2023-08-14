John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 110,783 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 131% from the previous session’s volume of 47,914 shares.The stock last traded at $55.49 and had previously closed at $55.29.
John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $779.35 million, a P/E ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.74.
John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a $0.3519 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF
John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Company Profile
The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of largest 800 US firms, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHML was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- 3 Sizzling Dividends That Are Going On Sale
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- 3 Ways To Trade, Trade Desk Stock Post Earnings
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- Inflation, The Fed, and Oil Prices: Interest Rates Are Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.