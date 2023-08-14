John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 110,783 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 131% from the previous session’s volume of 47,914 shares.The stock last traded at $55.49 and had previously closed at $55.29.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $779.35 million, a P/E ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.74.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a $0.3519 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHML. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1,008.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period.

The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of largest 800 US firms, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHML was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

