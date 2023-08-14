Johnson Financial Group LLC Has $33.57 Million Stock Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Johnson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 995,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,202 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF comprises approximately 5.0% of Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Johnson Financial Group LLC owned 0.90% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $33,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 16,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 23,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. LTG Capital LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. LTG Capital LLC now owns 24,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHC stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.06. The company had a trading volume of 272,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,688. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.30 and a 200 day moving average of $33.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $26.67 and a 1-year high of $35.54.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

