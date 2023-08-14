Johnson Financial Group LLC Purchases New Position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Johnson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 55,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,000. Apartment Income REIT accounts for approximately 0.3% of Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 13.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 19.5% during the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 1.3% during the first quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 76,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 4.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 27,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 5.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 65,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,478 shares in the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apartment Income REIT stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,230. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a twelve month low of $32.51 and a twelve month high of $46.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.12%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AIRC. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised Apartment Income REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apartment Income REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Apartment Income REIT Corp (AIR Communities) (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 75 communities totaling 25,797 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

