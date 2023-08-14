Johnson Financial Group LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Johnson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Hilltop Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 30,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 186,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,533,000 after acquiring an additional 45,577 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 233.7% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 33,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of USMV stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,427,138 shares. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.94. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The firm has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

