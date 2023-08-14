Journey Energy (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) Given New C$7.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Journey Energy (OTCMKTS:JRNGF – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.30 to C$7.00 in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Journey Energy Price Performance
JRNGF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.25. 67,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,217. Journey Energy has a one year low of $3.07 and a one year high of $5.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.19.
About Journey Energy
