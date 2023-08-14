Journey Energy (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) Given New C$7.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Journey Energy (OTCMKTS:JRNGF – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.30 to C$7.00 in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Journey Energy Price Performance

JRNGF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.25. 67,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,217. Journey Energy has a one year low of $3.07 and a one year high of $5.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.19.

About Journey Energy

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. The company was formerly known as Sword Energy Inc and changed its name to Journey Energy Inc in July 2012. Journey Energy Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

