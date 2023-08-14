JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Price Target to £171

Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Free Report) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from £168 ($214.70) to £171 ($218.53) in a research report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £192.50 ($246.01) to £198.70 ($253.93) in a report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £140 ($178.91) to £155 ($198.08) in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16,448.25.

Shares of PDYPY stock opened at $90.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.80. Flutter Entertainment has a 52 week low of $52.87 and a 52 week high of $105.33.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; lottery; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

