K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $35.00

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$35.00 and last traded at C$33.50, with a volume of 1548 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$34.00.

Several research analysts have commented on KBL shares. Acumen Capital upped their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$34.50 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$38.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$32.50 and its 200-day moving average price is C$30.60. The stock has a market cap of C$360.80 million, a P/E ratio of 57.63, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.02, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$70.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$70.36 million. K-Bro Linen had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 5.34%. Sell-side analysts expect that K-Bro Linen Inc. will post 1.6691213 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. K-Bro Linen’s payout ratio is 203.39%.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, tablecloths, and drapes and other linens.

