Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Buys 916 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 916 shares during the quarter. The Ensign Group accounts for approximately 1.3% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $10,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENSG. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in The Ensign Group by 37.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 8.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $957,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 54.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 9,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,609 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Ensign Group news, EVP Chad Keetch sold 12,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total transaction of $1,247,774.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,402,760.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total value of $28,848.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,052.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chad Keetch sold 12,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total transaction of $1,247,774.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,402,760.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,940 shares of company stock valued at $3,637,907 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ENSG traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $98.48. 59,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,071. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.84 and a 1-year high of $102.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.45%.

ENSG has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Ensign Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

