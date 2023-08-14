Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $3.46 Million Stock Position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,212 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $3,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Estabrook Capital Management increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 319.6% during the fourth quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1,076.9% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

SPR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.92.

Shares of SPR traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.46. 1,061,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,640,034. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $38.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.28.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.67). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 365.67% and a negative net margin of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -3.74 EPS for the current year.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and fully functional and tested wing systems.

