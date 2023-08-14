Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $5.35 Million Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 764 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $5,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,979,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 43.0% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 14,726 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 41.5% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 784,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,781,000 after buying an additional 230,038 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 860,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,968,000 after buying an additional 12,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter worth $798,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance

NSA traded down $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.89. 572,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 761,974. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.87 and its 200 day moving average is $38.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $30.91 and a one year high of $58.31.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 215.39%.

NSA has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.60.

Insider Activity at National Storage Affiliates Trust

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, insider Arlen Dale Nordhagen bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.92 per share, for a total transaction of $923,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,012,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,148,293.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 13.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of March 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,117 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 72.8 million rentable square feet.

Further Reading

