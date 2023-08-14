Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF were worth $4,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in REZ. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 636.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 108,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,432,000 after purchasing an additional 93,986 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 179.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 118,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,460,000 after purchasing an additional 75,879 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 230,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,111,000 after buying an additional 43,510 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,900,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 1,235.0% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 32,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after buying an additional 30,048 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:REZ traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $71.28. 12,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,337. The stock has a market cap of $634.39 million, a P/E ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $64.96 and a twelve month high of $89.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.33.

iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF Profile

The iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (REZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Residential Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US residential, health care, and specialized REITs. REZ was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.