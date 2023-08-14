Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,633 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 18,161 shares during the period. Olin makes up approximately 0.9% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $7,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OLN. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Olin in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Olin during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Olin by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Olin during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Olin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Olin from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Olin from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Olin from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Olin from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Olin from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

Shares of Olin stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.81. 527,983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,425,519. Olin Co. has a one year low of $41.33 and a one year high of $64.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.26.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.09. Olin had a return on equity of 32.28% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Olin’s payout ratio is currently 13.56%.

In related news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $663,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $663,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 4,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total value of $240,099.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,543.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

