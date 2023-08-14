Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 83.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 165,160 shares during the quarter. Columbia Banking System accounts for approximately 1.0% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned about 0.46% of Columbia Banking System worth $7,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 5,437.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,769,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,838 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the first quarter valued at $44,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 207,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,259,000 after acquiring an additional 25,485 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 84.8% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 7,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the first quarter valued at $46,255,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Columbia Banking System Stock Performance

COLB stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,300,010. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.35. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.54 and a 1 year high of $35.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $524.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.70 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Columbia Banking System

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Craig D. Eerkes acquired 2,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.01 per share, with a total value of $50,024.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,022 shares in the company, valued at $609,752.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Banking System

(Free Report)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.