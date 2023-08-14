Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 238,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,510 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Cadence Bank worth $4,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 189.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 34.4% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

Cadence Bank Price Performance

Cadence Bank stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.10. The company had a trading volume of 263,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,578. Cadence Bank has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $29.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.10.

Cadence Bank Announces Dividend

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). Cadence Bank had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $465.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cadence Bank will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CADE. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cadence Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CADE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.