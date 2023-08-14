Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 5,566 Shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC decreased its position in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,566 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Shoe Carnival worth $4,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 54.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 14.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival in the third quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival in the first quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SCVL shares. Williams Trading downgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shoe Carnival Stock Down 1.5 %

SCVL traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.83. 98,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,667. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.24 and a fifty-two week high of $29.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.46. The company has a market capitalization of $678.85 million, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.47.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $281.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.20 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 19.43%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Shoe Carnival Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is presently 11.08%.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile application.

