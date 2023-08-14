Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 7,764 Shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC decreased its position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,321 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,764 shares during the quarter. Primoris Services makes up 0.7% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Primoris Services worth $6,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 47.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 11.6% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,613,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,793,000 after acquiring an additional 168,038 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 3.6% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,151,000 after acquiring an additional 8,771 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 24.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,348 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 6.2% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 20,863 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primoris Services Price Performance

PRIM traded up $0.98 on Monday, hitting $35.02. 279,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,709. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.26. Primoris Services Co. has a one year low of $15.90 and a one year high of $35.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Primoris Services Announces Dividend

Primoris Services ( NASDAQ:PRIM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.30. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on PRIM. StockNews.com raised Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Primoris Services from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Insider Activity at Primoris Services

In related news, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total transaction of $104,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,907.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total transaction of $104,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,907.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.08, for a total value of $136,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,916.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,500 shares of company stock worth $1,397,615 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

