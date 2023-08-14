Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Trims Stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC reduced its position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,976 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of nVent Electric worth $4,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in nVent Electric by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in nVent Electric by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in nVent Electric by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 5,807 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in nVent Electric by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in nVent Electric by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nVent Electric Price Performance

Shares of NVT traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $53.86. The stock had a trading volume of 378,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,327. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.27 and a 200 day moving average of $45.92. nVent Electric plc has a twelve month low of $30.48 and a twelve month high of $56.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 15.14%. The business had revenue of $803.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NVT shares. William Blair started coverage on nVent Electric in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on nVent Electric from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on nVent Electric from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on nVent Electric from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

Insider Activity at nVent Electric

In related news, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 1,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $83,863.99. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,406.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other nVent Electric news, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 1,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $83,863.99. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,406.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 4,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total value of $257,503.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,523 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,842. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About nVent Electric

(Free Report)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

Further Reading

