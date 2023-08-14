Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $379.83.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KNSL. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $389.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

Shares of KNSL stock opened at $369.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $367.03 and its 200 day moving average is $330.05. Kinsale Capital Group has a 12 month low of $239.82 and a 12 month high of $388.87.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $295.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.01 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 29.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.94, for a total transaction of $524,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,786,600.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 68,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,624,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.94, for a total transaction of $524,910.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,786,600.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 148.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

